|
|
CLUNAN, Teresa Of Brockton, formerly of Cambridge, April 13, 2020. Loving mother of the late John J. Griffin. Beloved sister of Jack Clunan. Teresa graduated with honors from St. Peter's Grammar School, Cambridge High and Latin and Cambridge City Hospital Nursing School. She worked several years as a nurse at the Cambridge City Hospital and then ended her nursing career working as a Nurse Manager for 10 years at the Cambridge Homes. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020