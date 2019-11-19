Boston Globe Obituaries
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa the Little Flower Church
Still River Road
Harvard, MA
TERESA D. JOHNSON


1925 - 2019
TERESA D. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Teresa D. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Col. E. Stanley Johnson, (ret.) US Army. She leaves her daughter Gayle J. Bowe and her husband Michael Bowe of Shrewsbury; her son Eric Stanley Johnson and his wife (and her good buddy and loving caretaker) Sharon of Bolton; her granddaughter Deirdre Fornari and her husband Andrew Fornari of Shrewsbury; her granddaughter Kellie Doyle and her husband Brady Doyle of Marlboro; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew Fornari and Zoey Fornari. She was the sister of the late Anthony DeMattei of Newtown, Connecticut; the late James DeMattei of Anderson, South Carolina; and the late Lucille DeMattei of Leominster. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Theresa the Little Flower Church, Still River Road, Harvard. Burial will be in the Bellevue cemetery. Mrs. Johnson's family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), AYER. Late office manager and legal assistant in her son Eric's law office for over 30 years. Anderson Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
