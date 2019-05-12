DELL'ANNO, Teresa Of Somerville, May 10th. Beloved wife of the late Nicola Dell'Anno. Born in Gaeta, Italy, and migrated to the United States in 1956. Teresa was a brave voyager, a creative entrepreneur and a captivating conversationalist. She graduated from an Italian Seamstress Certification Program and went on to pursue a career as an accomplished tailor, who started her own business. In her garden, she created a vibrant paradise that was bursting to life with an array of vegetables, herbs, plants, and flowers. Her devout spirit and compassionate sensibility led her to countless joyful hours in nurturing her back yard in the city into a lush and comforting haven. In her kitchen, she exuded an aura of brilliance with her ability to revolutionize modest ingredients into exquisite cuisines for her family and friends. She embodied the essence of what it means to be an empowering female figure, while maintaining a warm heart and gentile spirit. Her legacy will endure through her unconditional love for those she cherished most in life, her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her son Damian N. Dell'Anno and his wife Michelle of Reading, with their children Nicholas, Alexandra and Damian; her son Anthony Dell'Anno and his wife Judith of East Falmouth, with their daughters Andrea and Marisa; and her daughter Rose Damaskos and her husband Nicholas and their son Matthew; and a wonderful dear friend Janice DeBlosi of Medford. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, 4-8 PM, and again on Wednesday, May 15th, at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Teresa's name to the Founders Affiliate of the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019