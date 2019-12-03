|
WALL, Teresa E. (Doyle) Age 79, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Teresa was born and raised in Cambridge, MA. She was one of 6 children born to the late Francis and Teresa (Jones) Doyle. She attended St. John's High School. She married Joseph E. Wall of Somerville and settled in Burlington where they raised their two children. They eventually moved to Mount Pleasant, SC, but she always longed to return home. Teresa had many "loves" in her life including attending her kids' sporting events, playing the guitar, cooking for crowds of family, relaxing at Lake Ossipee, and golfing. Most recently, she spent her days loving on her dog, Greta. She was truly a spark that will be missed. Teresa is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Joseph E. Wall. She was a loving mother to her children Teresa C. (Wall) Atz & her spouse Andy Atz of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Joseph G. Wall & his spouse Laura (Elia) Wall of Natick, MA. She was the proudest "Mema" to three grandchildren: Drew Atz, Erin Atz, and Timothy Wall. She was a beloved "Duda" to her sisters, brother, many nieces and nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours for Mount Pleasant friends will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 1520 Rifle Range Road, MOUNT PLEASANT, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa`s memory may be made to The Amedisys Foundation of Charleston SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Burlington, MA at a place and date to be determined after the holidays. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019