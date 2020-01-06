|
WALL, Teresa E. (Doyle) Of Mount Pleasant, SC formerly of Burlington, Nov. 28. Beloved wife of 56 years of Joseph E. Loving mother of Teresa C. Atz & her husband Andy of Mount Pleasant, SC and Joseph G. & his wife Laura (Elia) of Natick. She was the proudest "Mema" to three grandchildren: Drew & Erin Atz and Timothy Wall. She was a beloved "Duda" to her sisters, brother, many nieces, nephews & friends. A celebration of life will be held on January 18th at the Café Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington, MA from 2pm-4pm. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net for directions, see www.cafeescadrille.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020