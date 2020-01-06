Boston Globe Obituaries
TERESA E. (DOYLE) WALL

WALL, Teresa E. (Doyle) Of Mount Pleasant, SC formerly of Burlington, Nov. 28. Beloved wife of 56 years of Joseph E. Loving mother of Teresa C. Atz & her husband Andy of Mount Pleasant, SC and Joseph G. & his wife Laura (Elia) of Natick. She was the proudest "Mema" to three grandchildren: Drew & Erin Atz and Timothy Wall. She was a beloved "Duda" to her sisters, brother, many nieces, nephews & friends. A celebration of life will be held on January 18th at the Café Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington, MA from 2pm-4pm. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net for directions, see www.cafeescadrille.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
