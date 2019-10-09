|
LIONETTA, Teresa A lifelong resident of Arlington. Passed peacefully at the age of 88 on October 6, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony Lionetta and Leticia (Della Russo). Beloved sister of the late John, William, Pasquale, Joseph and Angelina (Tirabassi). Survived by her beloved nephews Michael Plamondon, his wife Carolyn, and their daughters Nora and Fiona of Arlington and Daniel Plamondon, his wife Susan, and their son Justin of Tewksbury. Also survived by many additional loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019