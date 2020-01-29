|
|
CARROLL, Teresa M. (Fitzgerald) Of Braintree, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 70 days after her beloved husband Charles. They were married 62 years. Loving mother of James J. Carroll of Boston, Judith Carroll of Arlington, Charles E. Carroll, Jr. of Fitzwilliam, NH, Teresa M. Walsh and her husband James of Braintree, William S. Carroll and his wife Sarah of Dedham and Ann Louise Mercer and her husband Daniel of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Jake Haveles, Paula Carroll, Christopher, Stephen, Chloe and Clint Walsh, Elizabeth and Nicholas Carroll, Jillian, Julia and Colleen Mercer. Great-grandmother of Cara and Francesca Walsh. Daughter of the late William and Teresa A. (O'Reilly) and Frances Fitzgerald. Sister of Linda McCabe of Florida, Faythe Hughes of Lowell and the late Kevin Fitzgerald. Born in Boston, Teresa was raised in Mattapan and graduated from Cathedral High School. She quietly took pride in the scholarship for Cathedral students pursuing a nursing degree, which she founded 20 years ago in her brother's name. She was a longtime secretary at Carney Hospital in Dorchester. Terry was happiest when she was with her beloved Charlie, with whom she traveled extensively. She loved being a mom and grandmother, but nothing could top the joy of being a great-grandmother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, 4-8 PM. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020