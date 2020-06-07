|
|
MADDEN, Teresa (Pazyra) Devoted to Family & Faith TOPSFIELD - Teresa Pazyra Madden passed away peacefully at Putnam Farm Assisted Living on June 4th, 2020. She was born in Chelsea, on December 27th, 1927 to Ignatius and Josephine Pazyra, the youngest of their nine children. After marrying Frank E. Madden, Teresa lived in Topsfield, and also many years in Cazenovia, NY. She spent her last years at Putnam Farm in Danvers. Her family is very grateful for the brave and loving care she received there. Teresa was friendly, outgoing, and had a knack for engaging anyone in conversation. Because she had such a magnetic personality, people were drawn to her. She found pleasure in chatting with friends, and with humor, described herself as being born with a phonograph needle in her mouth. She brightened every day with her radiant smile and her willingness to be helpful and kind. She worked at various times in her life for NE Telephone and AT&T, and was an active volunteer nursing home ombudsman in Morrisville, NY and a Eucharistic Minister at St. James in Cazenovia, NY. Teresa was a devoted mother. Whether it was horse-showing, motocross racing, or making hockey masks and playing hockey, she always supported her sons' interests. She and her daughter loved visiting museums, and long summer days at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester. When she became a grandmother she lived to be involved with her grandchildren and to make sure they knew how much they were loved. Shawn, Ryan, Matthew, Luke, Andrew and Sarah will have so many fond memories of their Babci. Teresa leaves behind three sons and a daughter: Frank and his wife Jennifer and stepdaughter Taylor of Wellington, FL, John and his wife Beezie of Cazenovia, NY, Matthew of Topsfield, and Mary Jo Sloan and her husband Steven of Boston, as well as six grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, following distancing protocols, which will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Park St., Topsfield. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Putnam Farm at Danvers, Associate Fund, 9 Summer St., Danvers, MA 01923. Assisting the family is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, DANVERS. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Teresa (Pazyra) MADDEN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020