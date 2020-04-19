|
|
CLUNE, Teresa Marie (Walsh) S.S.N.D. Associate, age 64, of Mission Hill, April 16, 2020, after a 2 year struggle with Respiratory Disease. Teresa is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen, close cousins, John Walsh of Medford, Donna Cohen (Lloyd) of Tewksbury, brothers and sisters-in-law, John of Boston, Patricia of Brighton, Richard (Dianna) of Marlborough, Paul (Cathy) of Beverly, Mary of NC, Jane Madden (Tom) of North Easton, Peter and Andrew of NC. Teresa was born the 14th of March 1956 to the late Teresa M. Walsh. Teresa has had a long relationship with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Sisters: Donna and Diane McHugh, Dorothy, Blanche and renowned artist, Florence Leissing, and all the sisters and associates of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Teresa was a lifelong Mission Hill kid, graduating from Mission Grammar and High School '73. Teresa worked with disabled persons for 30 years and then cared for her mother for 10 years. She was a fixture at Mission Church as a lector and calling Bingo with her future father-in-law for over 20 years. Teresa will be missed by all her friends at Mission Park. Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mission Advancement Fund, 345 Beldon Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897-3898. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020