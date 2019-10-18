|
|
MAURO, Teresa Of Needham, born on June 15, 1929, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony Mauro, her treasured parents, Guiseppe and Rosario Puliafico, and two cherished brothers, Carmen and Joseph Puliafico. Teresa was the beloved mother to Frank Mauro and his wife Linda (Hulse) of Needham, admired "Nonnie" to Hillary Sullivan and her husband Matthew of Reading, and Anthony Mauro and his wife Charlene of Needham, and huggable great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM on Tues Oct 22 from 4-7 PM. Service and interment will be private. To share a memory of Teresa, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019