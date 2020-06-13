Boston Globe Obituaries
|
TERESA (PALMIERI) VALERI

TERESA (PALMIERI) VALERI Obituary
VALERI, Teresa (Palmieri) Professional Seamstress Of Everett, June 11. Beloved wife of Carmelo for over 63 years. Dear and devoted mother of Silvana Valeri and Carla Boudreau and her husband, Michael of Everett. Teresa was one of 7 children of the late Gentile and Lucia (Ricci) Palmieri. Loving Nana of Marco Antonio Fosco and his wife, Ariana and Eva Boudreau and Great-Nana of Gianna Valentina Fosco. Also surviving are several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Teresa's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home

Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
