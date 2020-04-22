Boston Globe Obituaries
TERESE M. MCALISTER

TERESE M. MCALISTER Obituary
McALISTER, Terese M. Age 68, of Austin Ave., Greenville, Rhode Island, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.

The daughter of the late Glendon and Lillian (Clayton) McAlister, she was born in Boston and lived most of her life in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

She earned a Bachelor of Zoology degree from UMass Amherst and attended the Medical College of Georgia where she obtained her Physician Assistant degree. Terri worked many years for the ARC of Northern RI and was a counselor at Life Works Inc. and a former Physician Assistant.

She is survived by her siblings, Frank McAlister of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Jean McAlister Cowhig of Hancock, New Hampshire, Mary McAlister and her husband, John Roemer, of Worcester, Massachusetts, Marjorie McAlister of Westerlo, New York, and James McAlister of Woonsocket, as well as close family friends, Helen O'Brien of Newington, Connecticut, and Elizabeth O'Brien Means of Williamsburg, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews Katie, Steve, Mia, Ivy and Zach, and grandnieces and grandnephews Joey, Keenan, Lillian, Hannah, and Kiera.

The burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home at 1583 Diamond Hill Rd., WOONSOCKET, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
