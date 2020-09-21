MURPHY, Terese M. (Cullen) Of Acton, formerly of Woburn, peacefully, September 16th. Beloved wife of the late John C. Murphy. Devoted mother of June Morris, her husband James of Andover, Barbara Ahern, her husband Brian of Acton and Terrie Firestone, her husband Curtis of Hillsborough, CA. Dear grandmother of John Ahern, his wife Kirstie of NM, Darcy Ahern of CT and Ryan and Collin Firestone of CA. At the families request and due to the current health crisis, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, on Thursday, September 24th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. www.lynch-cantillon.com