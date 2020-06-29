|
McCARTHY, Teri Of Wrentham, transitioned to the spiritual world while surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Teri was a registered nurse for over 45 years. She was a lifelong music lover, her favorite was always the Beatles. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially her trips to Rangeley, Maine. She loved her family, and is now with her mother Ann, her father Charles and her brother Michael. Teri was one of a kind, a true individual who always had the strength and confidence to see and do things her own way. She is survived by her sister Louise, her brothers Stephen and Charles, her children Jessica Champagne and Matthew McCarthy, and her grandchildren Collin, Logan, and Joseph. She also leaves behind close friends and family, too many to be listed. To sign on online guestbook for Teri, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020