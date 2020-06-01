Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRANCE MIKLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRANCE P. MIKLAS


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRANCE P. MIKLAS Obituary
MIKLAS, Terrance P. Age 74, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Newburyport, May 29, 2020. Beloved father of Eric, Jamie, Noah, Torin, Niles, Joel and the late Shane Miklas, Loving brother of Patty-Jo Barry, Frank Jr., Mary-Kay Rosenseld, John, and the late Colleen Kamel and Lauren McDermott. Also survived by longtime companion and best friend Rachel Harrington, the mother of his children Rebecca Lee Miklas, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Senior vice president, manager and underwriter for commercial title insurance. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to , 282 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org Arrangements by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Terrance's memorial website, see a more complete notice or to sign his tribute wall.

View the online memorial for Terrance P. MIKLAS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRANCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -