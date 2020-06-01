|
MIKLAS, Terrance P. Age 74, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Newburyport, May 29, 2020. Beloved father of Eric, Jamie, Noah, Torin, Niles, Joel and the late Shane Miklas, Loving brother of Patty-Jo Barry, Frank Jr., Mary-Kay Rosenseld, John, and the late Colleen Kamel and Lauren McDermott. Also survived by longtime companion and best friend Rachel Harrington, the mother of his children Rebecca Lee Miklas, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Senior vice president, manager and underwriter for commercial title insurance. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to , 282 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org Arrangements by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Terrance's memorial website, see a more complete notice or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020