Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRENCE HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRENCE EUGENE "TERRY" HAYES


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRENCE EUGENE "TERRY" HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Terrence Eugene "Terry" Age 64, of Orlando, FL passed away suddenly May 4, 2020. Born March 2, 1956 in Whitman, MA, Terry was one of ten children of the late Richard Carney Hayes and Anna (Reagan) Hayes. Raised in Whitman, he graduated in 1974 from Whitman-Hanson Regional High. Following in the footsteps of his siblings, Terry served a distinguished 30 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer after serving in many theaters of operation. A Navy man through and through, Terry treasured the Navy brotherhood during his years of service. Upon retirement, he worked as a Program Manager at the Naval Air Warfare Training Center in Orlando, FL. Terry had a love for golf and the outdoors and was a passionate lifelong follower of all Boston sports teams. Terry is survived by daughter Caitlyn Hayes of Jacksonville, FL, his son Ryan Patrick and wife Michelle of Fort Pierce, FL; sister MaryAnne Dimestico and husband James of Brockton, MA; sister Jeanne Fenton and husband Herbert of Whitman, MA; brother Michael Hayes and wife Michele of Whitman, MA; brother John (Jack) Hayes and wife Carol of Augusta, GA; brother Robert Emmet Hayes and wife Shannon O'Brien of Whitman, MA; brother Mark Hayes and wife Denise of Gibsonville, NC; grandson Cory Patrick Ingham; granddaughter Hailey Marie Ingham of Jacksonville, FL; also many loving nieces and nephews and longtime partner Lisa Loper of Orlando, FL. Terry was predeceased by sister Frances and brothers Lawrence and Richard. A military Funeral and Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in Whitman, MA at a later date.

View the online memorial for Terrence Eugene "Terry" HAYES
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -