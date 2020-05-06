|
|
HAYES, Terrence Eugene "Terry" Age 64, of Orlando, FL passed away suddenly May 4, 2020. Born March 2, 1956 in Whitman, MA, Terry was one of ten children of the late Richard Carney Hayes and Anna (Reagan) Hayes. Raised in Whitman, he graduated in 1974 from Whitman-Hanson Regional High. Following in the footsteps of his siblings, Terry served a distinguished 30 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer after serving in many theaters of operation. A Navy man through and through, Terry treasured the Navy brotherhood during his years of service. Upon retirement, he worked as a Program Manager at the Naval Air Warfare Training Center in Orlando, FL. Terry had a love for golf and the outdoors and was a passionate lifelong follower of all Boston sports teams. Terry is survived by daughter Caitlyn Hayes of Jacksonville, FL, his son Ryan Patrick and wife Michelle of Fort Pierce, FL; sister MaryAnne Dimestico and husband James of Brockton, MA; sister Jeanne Fenton and husband Herbert of Whitman, MA; brother Michael Hayes and wife Michele of Whitman, MA; brother John (Jack) Hayes and wife Carol of Augusta, GA; brother Robert Emmet Hayes and wife Shannon O'Brien of Whitman, MA; brother Mark Hayes and wife Denise of Gibsonville, NC; grandson Cory Patrick Ingham; granddaughter Hailey Marie Ingham of Jacksonville, FL; also many loving nieces and nephews and longtime partner Lisa Loper of Orlando, FL. Terry was predeceased by sister Frances and brothers Lawrence and Richard. A military Funeral and Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in Whitman, MA at a later date.
View the online memorial for Terrence Eugene "Terry" HAYES
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020