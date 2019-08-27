|
PROULX, Terry Jean Terry Jean Proulx, 76, passed peacefully at her home in The Villages, Florida on August 17, 2019. She had been treating for pancreatic cancer for the last 18 months. Born in Keene, NH, Terry was predeceased by her parents, Wayne S. Proulx of Marlborough, NH and Rita Lambert Rabbitt of Sarasota, FL. Having attended Villa Augustina Academy in Goffstown, NH and Boston College, she was a devoted teacher of middle school students in RI, MA and FL. Her generous spirit will be remembered by those privileged to have known her. Terry took great pride in decorating her home in The Villages, had a passion for gardening, reading, travels to France, and Christmas Holidays. She leaves her devoted partner Sue Anderson of The Villages, FL, her stepmother Madalyn Proulx Fadden of Marlborough, NH, a sister Patricia Proulx Clarke of Westwood, MA, and brothers W. Kevin Proulx (Connie) of Sante Fe, NM, Gary W. Proulx (Dorothy) of Alstead, NH, and Brian T. Proulx (Susan) of Herndon, VA; nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no services. Private burial will take place in Marlborough, NH at a later date. Donations in Terry's name may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019