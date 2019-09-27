|
TGAVALEKOS, Terry Of Peabody, September 25, 2019, age 69, beloved husband of Anneli (Tuhkunen) Tgavalekos, loving father of Nora Tgavalekos and her husband, Michal Sprycha of North Reading, Karl Tgavalekos and his wife, Keri and Kristen Tgavalekos and her husband, Fernando Quivira, grandfather of Alexa and Anna Sprycha, brother-in-law of Tuulikki Salonen and her husband, Esko of Finland, Yrjo Tuhkunen and his wife, Sirpa of Finland and William Burke of Peabody, uncle of Nicholas Burke, cousin to many and brother of the late Maryann Burke. His Funeral Service will be held at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, Peabody, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in the Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019