McGUIRE, Terry Vance Devoted husband of Pat McGuire, Hilton Head Island, SC; loving father of Chris McGuire, Glen Burnie, MD and Sean McGuire, Ashburn, VA. Son of Horace and Harriet McGuire (both deceased) and brother of Susan Gay, Raleigh, NC. Also survived by daughters-in-law Adriana McGuire and Zoila McGuire as well as grandson Rodrigo Gamarra-Farfan and granddaughter Johanna McGuire. Terry received his B.A. from Beloit College (Class of 1961) and an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton, 1972. Retired since 2002, Terry enjoyed a 40+ year career at NCR, Raytheon and Virginia Tech. Born in Albany, NY, he was raised in Weston, MA. A remarkable and loyal friend to many, Terry enjoyed a lifelong love of playing tennis and being on Cape Cod. While Pat and Terry retired to Hilton Head Island, Terry always considered New England home. His love of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots was evident to all. Terry died at home, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Hilton Head Humane Society, Attn. Senior Dog Care, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925 or www.hhhumane.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020