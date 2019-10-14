Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
75 King St.
Littleton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THADDEUS KOSCIUSZEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THADDEUS S. "TED" KOSCIUSZEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THADDEUS S. "TED" KOSCIUSZEK Obituary
KOSCIUSZEK, Thaddeus S. "Ted" Age 88 and longtime Littleton resident, October 9, 2019. Husband of 60 years of Alice E. "Peg" (Chaput) Kosciuszek. Father of Paul Kosciuszek and his wife Anna Ruef of Weare, NH, Joseph Kosciuszek and his wife Laurie of Georgetown, MA, and Marie Kosciuszek from Littleton; and his cherished grandchildren: Thaddeus, Alexander, Margaret and Rose. He was predeceased by his brothers: Peter, Walter, John and Thomas; and his sisters: Sr. Justine (Helen), Pauline Deptula, Frances Riani, and Theresa Kosciuszek. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ted on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 am at St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow with U.S. Army Military Honors at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Donations in his memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Thaddeus S. "Ted" KOSCIUSZEK
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THADDEUS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
Download Now