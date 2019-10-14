|
KOSCIUSZEK, Thaddeus S. "Ted" Age 88 and longtime Littleton resident, October 9, 2019. Husband of 60 years of Alice E. "Peg" (Chaput) Kosciuszek. Father of Paul Kosciuszek and his wife Anna Ruef of Weare, NH, Joseph Kosciuszek and his wife Laurie of Georgetown, MA, and Marie Kosciuszek from Littleton; and his cherished grandchildren: Thaddeus, Alexander, Margaret and Rose. He was predeceased by his brothers: Peter, Walter, John and Thomas; and his sisters: Sr. Justine (Helen), Pauline Deptula, Frances Riani, and Theresa Kosciuszek. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ted on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 am at St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow with U.S. Army Military Honors at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Donations in his memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019