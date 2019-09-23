Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
THE HONORABLE RICHARD DEBENEDETTO

THE HONORABLE RICHARD DEBENEDETTO Obituary
DeBENEDETTO, The Honorable Richard Age 89, of Nahant and formerly of Lynn, retired Federal Administrative Law Judge, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Pia (Accomando) DeBenedetto. Survived by his niece Maria Migliaccio-Eddows and her husband Michael of Nahant; nephews, David Migliaccio and his wife Jacqui of Salem and Salvy Migliaccio and his wife Anne of Lynn; great-nieces, Jayna Migliaccio, Deanna Migliaccio and Christina Eddows; great-nephews, Salvy Rocco Migliaccio, Anthony Migliaccio, Joseph Migliaccio, Richard DeBenedetto and Darian Eddows; great-grandniece Faye and great-grandnephews, Dante, Salvy Rocco, Jr. and Jaxson. He also leaves many cousins, including Mary DiPrizito of Salem, Margaret Ciota of Lynn and Nino Guiliano of Canada. Richard was the brother of the late Susan DeBenedetto and Concetta "Connie" Migliaccio and brother-in-law to the late Salvatore "Salvy" Migliaccio. A Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30a.m. from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius V Church, Lynn at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Massachusetts , 311 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.alzmass.org in memory of his sister Concetta. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
