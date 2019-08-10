|
ANTHONY, Thelma A. (Weldon) Of Woburn, Aug. 9. Age 88. Wife of the late William F. Anthony. Mother of Kevin E. Anthony of Woburn, Keith E. Anthony of Shapleigh, ME, Kerrie T. MacIsaac of Woburn, and Karen E. DeAngelis of Lynn. Sister of Norma Jackson and her husband Donald of Burlington. Grandmother of Adam & Brian Anthony, Andrew & Matthew Ozelius, Eric DeAngelis, and the late Alexis Anthony. A Funeral Service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Tuesday, Aug.13 at 11:00 am. An hour of Visitation will be held prior to the service in Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn.
www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019