THELMA (FALK) BARGAR

BARGAR, Thelma (Falk) Of Needham, formerly Newton, Hull, and Leominster on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold M. Bargar, MD. Loving mother of Richard Bargar, MD & his wife Terry Kay Bargar of Methuen, and Robert Bargar, MD & his wife Elinor Nelson of Waban. Cherished grandmother of Emily (Stephen Patrias), Jillian (Sam Donovan), Avery (Claire Warden), Alex (Sandy Thomas) and Cliff. Daughter of the late Bernard and Jeanette Falk, sister of the late Honorable Murray Falk and the late May Sandler. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday September 3 at 12:45pm. Shiva on Tuesday 3-8pm at the home of Robert & Elinor and continues on Wednesday 4-8pm at the home of Richard & Terry. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Thelma's memory to Trustees of The Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton, 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
