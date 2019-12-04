Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA BERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA "CINDY" (LEVY) BERMAN


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA "CINDY" (LEVY) BERMAN Obituary
BERMAN, Thelma "Cindy" (Levy) Of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Berman for 54 years. Devoted mother of Jennifer MacMillan and husband Paul of Groton, MA and Michele Ballard and husband Michael of Redondo Beach, CA. Loving grandmother to Chloe, Liam and Seth. Dear sister of Seymour Levy and wife Brenda of Medfield, MA and the late Hope Levy. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cindy was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. After moving to the United States and marrying Ken, they moved around the country for his work. They finally settled in Las Vegas for 20 years. Cindy loved corresponding with lifelong friends and being with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader. Service will be held at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

View the online memorial for Thelma "Cindy" (Levy) BERMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -