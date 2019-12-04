|
|
BERMAN, Thelma "Cindy" (Levy) Of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Berman for 54 years. Devoted mother of Jennifer MacMillan and husband Paul of Groton, MA and Michele Ballard and husband Michael of Redondo Beach, CA. Loving grandmother to Chloe, Liam and Seth. Dear sister of Seymour Levy and wife Brenda of Medfield, MA and the late Hope Levy. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cindy was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. After moving to the United States and marrying Ken, they moved around the country for his work. They finally settled in Las Vegas for 20 years. Cindy loved corresponding with lifelong friends and being with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader. Service will be held at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019