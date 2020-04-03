|
|
KANTER, Thelma Fay (Cohen) Of Mashpee, MA and Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Brookline, MA, passed away on Friday, April 3 at the age of 96. She is survived by her five children, Martha, Joel, Neal, James, and Laura, their spouses Ira Teinowitz, Fredrika Langenthal, Elizabeth Nardi and Susan Wilson, grandchildren Julia Berg, Emily Kanter, David Kanter, Alison Horowitz, Cara Kanter, and Laina Sonterblum, and great-grandsons Micah and Max Berg, and Jordan Horowitz. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stanley S. Kanter, MD, a veteran of WWII. Thelma graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst (BA) and Boston University (MA). She packed parachutes during World War II and then worked as a decoder helping to crack the Japanese code on the Washington Mall. After the war, she taught English as a Second Language for many years. She forever enjoyed the warmth of the sun, especially at Cape Cod and Palm Beach. She was an avid reader, scrabble player, and enjoyed her many trips abroad with family and friends. Above all, she adored her family and was a deeply loyal friend to many, giving of herself in myriad ways. Graveside services at the Bourne National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mashpee Public Library or to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapel.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020