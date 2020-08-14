Boston Globe Obituaries
THELMA HILIBRAND

THELMA HILIBRAND Obituary
HILIBRAND, Thelma August 13, of Voorhees, NJ, peacefully at age 90. Devoted wife of the late Jack Hilibrand, mother of Lawrence, Deborah Levenson, and Alan, she is survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. After graduating as valedictorian from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, she worked in the pharmaceutical industry for Pfizer, rising to become Director of Regulatory Affairs. Her love of family and zest for life defined her. Services will be private. Stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2020
