CROWELL, Thelma L. (Holbrook) Age 97, formerly of West Falmouth and Lexington and recently of Brooksby Village, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by surviving family: Joanne Crowell (Concord), James and wife Lynn (Waldoboro, ME), Jonathan (Nottingham, NH), granddaughters Molly and Katie DeGuglielmo & husband Pauri Pandian, close family friends Laura D Gaziano and Ruth Briggs, nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held on Cape Cod. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to to who provided much valued hospice care: https://www.caredimensions.org Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, DANVERS. Please visit the funeral home website to read Thelma's full obituary. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020