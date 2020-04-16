Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA CROWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA L. (HOLBROOK) CROWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA L. (HOLBROOK) CROWELL Obituary
CROWELL, Thelma L. (Holbrook) Age 97, formerly of West Falmouth and Lexington and recently of Brooksby Village, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by surviving family: Joanne Crowell (Concord), James and wife Lynn (Waldoboro, ME), Jonathan (Nottingham, NH), granddaughters Molly and Katie DeGuglielmo & husband Pauri Pandian, close family friends Laura D Gaziano and Ruth Briggs, nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held on Cape Cod. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to to who provided much valued hospice care: https://www.caredimensions.org Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, DANVERS. Please visit the funeral home website to read Thelma's full obituary. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Thelma L. (Holbrook) CROWELL
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -