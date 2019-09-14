|
NONIS, Thelma (Stamas) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown and Cambridge, September 12, 2019. Wife of the late Socrates N. Nonis. Mother of Barbara N. Jais of Watertown, Evelyn A. Panos of Waltham, Anne Nonis of Stoneham and the late Nicolette Nonis. Grandmother of Brenton Panos. Sister of the late Evelyn Kananovich, Peter, Christopher, Mary, Philip, Louis and Anne Stamas. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Thelma's Life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, September 17th from 6 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, before leaving in procession to Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019