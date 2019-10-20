|
GALE, Thelma R. (Henderson) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on October 19th, 2019. She was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada on March 14th, 1926. She was the cherished daughter of the late Channing Henderson and the late Ella Sophia Henderson. The devoted wife of Arthur J. Gale, mother to the late Dana Gale of Reading, Martha-Lynn Steenbruggen and her late husband Richard Steenbruggen of Wilmington, Kimberly Terenzi and her husband Vincent Terenzi of Tewksbury, Brad Gale and his wife Mindi Gale of Andover, Heather Bowen and her husband Jeff Bowen of Lynnfield. The loving Meemee of Ashley (Steenbruggen) Staab of Lynnfield, formerly of Wilmington, and her husband Jordan Staab, Dana Steenbruggen of Truckee, CA formerly of Wilmington, Bianca Terenzi of Tewksbury, Dylan and Brittany Gale of Andover, and Delaney-Rae Bowen of Lynnfield. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Ryker Staab, who knew and loved her as "Old Meemee." Sister of Aleah Smith and her husband George Smith of Reading, Shirley Parks and her late husband John Parks of CT, she also leaves behind her friend and caregiver, Renee Molinari. Thelma was a loving aunt, cousin, and friend. The love for her family knew no bounds, and she devoted her life to caring for others. She loved dining out, visiting with friends, and until a few years ago, could have been seen cruising around in her white VW beetle, Snowball. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours will be at Nichols Funeral Home at 187 Middlesex Avenue (Rte. 62) in WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 4:00pm-8:00 p.m., and a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St. (Rte. 62) in Wilmington. A burial at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading is planned immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thelma's name to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019