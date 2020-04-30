Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA ODENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA T. ODENCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA T. ODENCE Obituary
ODENCE, Thelma T. Formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully on April 23rd at age 83. Thelma devoted her life to helping others. Recognized by Polaroid Corp. for her outstanding achievement and stellar performance. Survived by her beloved brother, Ken Gramm, cherished cousins, Deborah Levine, Jonathan Lee, Joel Adelman, and Charlene Karp, devoted friend, Joan Katz, and many other loving cousins, family members, and dear friends. Predeceased by her loving cousin Thelma Lee. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral and shiva are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to in Thelma's memory.

View the online memorial for Thelma T. ODENCE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -