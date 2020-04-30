|
ODENCE, Thelma T. Formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully on April 23rd at age 83. Thelma devoted her life to helping others. Recognized by Polaroid Corp. for her outstanding achievement and stellar performance. Survived by her beloved brother, Ken Gramm, cherished cousins, Deborah Levine, Jonathan Lee, Joel Adelman, and Charlene Karp, devoted friend, Joan Katz, and many other loving cousins, family members, and dear friends. Predeceased by her loving cousin Thelma Lee. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral and shiva are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to in Thelma's memory.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020