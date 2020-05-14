Boston Globe Obituaries
|
THEODORA M. "TEDDY" (BARLAS) COSTAS


1937 - 2020
COSTAS, Theodora M. (Barlas) "Teddy" Of Melrose, May 13, 2020, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Spiro Peter Costas, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Joan M. Costas of Melrose, and John A. Costas and his wife Patricia of Medford. Loving aunt of Michael Dwelley of Dorchester. Caring sister of the late Irene Dwelley and Louis Barlas. Also survived by one niece and several nephews. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Teddy's life will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts to honor Teddy may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or via www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org For online tribute and condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
