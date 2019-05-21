Boston Globe Obituaries
GEIS, Theodore C. "Ted" Of Belmont, May 20, 2019. Devoted father of James Geis of Lunenberg, Susan Geis of Belmont & Deborah Geis of Holyoke. Loving grandfather of London, Henry & Sam Geis & Derek Small. Great-grandfather of Kayden Geis. Brother of the late Richard Geis. Former husband of Joan McManus of Quincy. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St., (Rte. 16) WATERTOWN, on Friday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 10 A.M. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-7 P.M. Alumnus B.C. class of 1961. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Retired engineer Raytheon Corp. Longtime usher and member of the choir at St. Luke's Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 in his memory would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
