RHOADES, Theodore C. "Ted" Of Lincoln, MA, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Ted was predeceased by his wife Anna Lou of 58 years, his parents Otto & Helen (Schwerdtle) Rhoades. He is survived by his niece Carolyn Pratt (& family), nephew Chip Pratt (& Mel) and nephew Scott O'Neil (& family), as well as many close friends.
Theodore was born December 31, 1926. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 during WW11 & served there until 1959, when he was honorably discharged as an appointed Lieutenant JG. During his time in the Navy, Ted attended Princeton University and graduated in 1949. Theodore then began his long career at Turner Construction Company, retiring in 1989. Ted, not interested in being idle, began Ted Rhoades Consulting.
As an active member at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Weston, Ted enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly to pray & give communion to them. Ted loved people, playing tennis, the arts (BSO & Ballets) and the Boston Red Sox & New England Patriots. He and his wife enjoyed traveling around New England attending art shows.
A service will be held at The Commons in Lincoln, MA on Wednesday, October 9 th at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the https://act.alz.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019