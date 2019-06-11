CHRISTO, Theodore Of Dennisport, age 83, died Monday, May 27th, 2019 following a car accident in Warrensburg, NY.



He leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Diana (Preveza) Christo, his son George Christo and wife Frances, his son Gregg Christo and wife Elizabeth, his daughter Linda Kemmitt and husband John, his grandchildren Jenna Christo, Leah Christo, Melissa Christo, Blaise Christo, John Kemmitt, Nicole Kemmitt and Alexa Kemmitt, and his great grand children Gracelyn Boyd and Finnley Christo.



Born and raised in Cambridge, MA; Ted and Diana raised their family in Stoneham, MA and retired between Dennisport, MA and Melbourne Beach, FL.



In his early years, Ted was educated at the Rindge Technical & Latin High School in Cambridge, MA and later attended Chamberlain Jr. College in Boston and also served in the Army National Guard.



A Private Memorial Service in celebration of Ted's life will be held for his family at a later date.



Memorial Gifts in Ted's memory can be made to: The Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 or , 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



"Creating Meaningful Memories" Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 16, 2019