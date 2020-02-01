Boston Globe Obituaries
THEODORE COCCA

THEODORE COCCA Obituary
COCCA, Theodore "Ted" On Jan. 31, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Vivilecchia). Father of Carmen and his wife Paula of Wilmington, Maryann Cocca-Leffler and her husband Eric of Portland, ME, Diane Cocca-Spofford and her Michael of Merrimac, Ted, Jr. and his wife Karen of Tewksbury and Stephen and his wife Susan of Hull. Brother of the late Alfred, Henry and Francis. Also survived by twelve grandchildren, extended family, nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral from the Salvatore, Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 am. Funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours wil be Monday from 4 - 8 pm with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Mr. Cocca was a proud Korean War Army Veteran. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-Rocco

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
