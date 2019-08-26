Boston Globe Obituaries
McCORMACK, Theodore D. "Ted" Aug. 23rd of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Carol A McCormack (Zonneville). Devoted father of Theodore McCormack and wife Kathy of Woburn, and Jennifer Miranda and husband Frank of Malden. Loving brother of Alan McCormack of Boston, Daniel A. McCormack of FL, Neil McCormack of ME, Hugh McCormack of GA, and the late Gail Perdicaro and Mary J. Brat. Cherished grandfather of Mikel and his wife Ashley, Ted, Frank, Kara, Xavier, and great-grandchild, William. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service for Ted, on Thursday, August 29th, at 11:30 AM in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. For obituary & directions: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
