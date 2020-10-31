1/1
THEODORE D. POULOS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THEODORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POULOS, Theodore D. Ted Poulos, 76, of Peabody, passed away on October 25, 2020, in the care of his family. Born in Alestena, Greece on June 16, 1944, Ted immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 with a few dollars in his pocket and one word of English: "coffee." He first studied to be a seminarian, receiving a Bachelor of Divinity from Hellenic College in Brookline, Mass., in 1969. He left the seminary to study international relations and diplomacy for over a decade and earned three postgraduate degrees, culminating in a Master of Philosophy from the Department of Public Law and Government at Columbia University in New York in 1973. He spent his career in restaurant management, eventually co-owning the Riverview Cafe in Wellesley, Mass., and in automotive sales. Ted authored several books on negotiation, and became a licensed real estate agent later in life. He was preceded by his brother Kostadinos, and parents, Demetrios Panagiotacopoulos and Vasiliki Metropoulos. He is survived by his children Anne and her husband Jesse Kim, Dean Poulos and his wife Stephanie, and Jason Poulos; his granddaughter; and his nephews Demetri and Socrates. Funeral Services are private. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved