POULOS, Theodore D. Ted Poulos, 76, of Peabody, passed away on October 25, 2020, in the care of his family. Born in Alestena, Greece on June 16, 1944, Ted immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 with a few dollars in his pocket and one word of English: "coffee." He first studied to be a seminarian, receiving a Bachelor of Divinity from Hellenic College in Brookline, Mass., in 1969. He left the seminary to study international relations and diplomacy for over a decade and earned three postgraduate degrees, culminating in a Master of Philosophy from the Department of Public Law and Government at Columbia University in New York in 1973. He spent his career in restaurant management, eventually co-owning the Riverview Cafe in Wellesley, Mass., and in automotive sales. Ted authored several books on negotiation, and became a licensed real estate agent later in life. He was preceded by his brother Kostadinos, and parents, Demetrios Panagiotacopoulos and Vasiliki Metropoulos. He is survived by his children Anne and her husband Jesse Kim, Dean Poulos and his wife Stephanie, and Jason Poulos; his granddaughter; and his nephews Demetri and Socrates. Funeral Services are private. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com
. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600