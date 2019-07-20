Boston Globe Obituaries
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
THEODORE F. "TED" NICHOLS

NICHOLS, Theodore F. "Ted" Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of Justine "Judy" (Shea) Nichols. Devoted & loving father of Christopher T. Nichols; Diane (Nichols) Letsche; and John Nichols. Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Samantha, Theodore and Christopher. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Ted's Life at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, on Saturday, July 27th at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Thursday, July 25th from 4 - 8 p.m. and at the Cathedral of St. George on Friday, July 26th from 4 - 8 p.m. Complete notice to follow on Tuesday. Pushard Family Funeral Home

Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
