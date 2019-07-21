|
NICHOLS, Theodore F. Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of Justine "Judy" (Shea) Nichols. Devoted & loving father of Christopher Nichols; John Nichols; and Diane (Nichols) Letsche. Cherished grandfather of Marshfield Police Officer Christopher Nichols; Danielle, Samantha, and Theodore Letsche. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Ted's Life at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, July 27th at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON on Thursday, July 25th from 4 - 8 p.m. and the Cathedral of St. George on Friday, July 26th from 4 - 8 p.m. Complete notice to follow on Tuesday. Pushard Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019