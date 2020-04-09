|
NICHOLS, Theodore F. "Ted" Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of Justine "Judy" (Shea) Nichols. Devoted & loving father of Chris Nichols of Boston; John Nichols of Oakland, CA; and Diane (Nichols) Letsche and her husband the late Tom Letsche of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Marshfield Police Officer Christopher Nichols of Marshfield, Danielle, Samantha, and Theodore Letsche, all of Dedham. Dear brother of the late Charlie Nichols and his wife Loretta of West Roxbury & Dedham. Brother-in-law of Bill Shea and his wife Ginny of Portsmouth, NH; and Mark Shea of AK. In addition he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Ted's Life at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, on Saturday, July 27th, at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Thursday, July 25th, from 4 - 8 p.m. and the Cathedral of St. George on Friday, July 26th, from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ted's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. Pushard Family Funeral Home
