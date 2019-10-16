Boston Globe Obituaries
THEODORE G. RAND

RAND, Theodore G. Of Bedford, formerly of Weston and New Hampton, NH. October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucy (Richardson) Rand. Father of Amy MacDonald (Paul) of New Hampton, NH, Jonathan C. Rand (Meg) of Laconia, NH, and Faith B. Rand (Brian Donahue) of Weston. Grandfather of Jennifer C. Rand, Nicholas P. MacDonald (Madeline), Charles F. Rand, Liam Rand Donahue and Maggie Rand Donahue. Great-grandfather of Fox MacDonald. Brother-in-law of Laura Richardson Payson. Brother of the late Stuart Charles Rand and Gladys "Randy" Marshall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ted's life by gathering for his Memorial Service in the First Parish Church of Weston, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Meadowbrook School of Weston, 10 Farm Road, Weston, MA 02493. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
