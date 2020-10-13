BERNSTEIN, Theodore J. Age 86, of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea & Winthrop, beloved husband of Judy Bernstein, October 12th. Devoted father of Michael Bernstein & his wife Christine & Linda Bernstein. Loving son of the late Morris & Anne (Kaplan) Bernstein. Dear brother of Atty. George Bernstein & the late Sheldon Bernstein. Loving grandfather of Cassidy Collignon, Evan Bernstein & Chad Bernstein. Private graveside services were held in Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. www.stjude.org/donate
For guestbook please visit www.torffuneralservice.com
Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900