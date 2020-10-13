1/
THEODORE J. BERNSTEIN
BERNSTEIN, Theodore J. Age 86, of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea & Winthrop, beloved husband of Judy Bernstein, October 12th. Devoted father of Michael Bernstein & his wife Christine & Linda Bernstein. Loving son of the late Morris & Anne (Kaplan) Bernstein. Dear brother of Atty. George Bernstein & the late Sheldon Bernstein. Loving grandfather of Cassidy Collignon, Evan Bernstein & Chad Bernstein. Private graveside services were held in Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. www.stjude.org/donate For guestbook please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
