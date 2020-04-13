|
EMPLE, Theodore, J. "Ted" Died at home April 10, 2020 in Swampscott, MA, at the age of 68, after an eight-year journey with cancer. Ted was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague, and will be missed dearly. Born in New Haven and raised in West Haven, CT, Ted was the third son of the late Charles Emple and Anne Goldman Emple Kaplan, following older brothers Barry and Gerald ("Gerry"). The three brothers grew up in a close-knit neighborhood, delivering newspapers, playing sports together, and helping their parents with the family bakery and the care of their aging grandmother, Mary. Ted excelled at baseball and tennis. He completed his Bachelor's degree in psychology from Hofstra University in 1973. A highlight of his college years was a "Semester at Sea" traveling around the world. Ted began his career at Connecticut Mental Health Center, and later worked for the and Yale University's Epidemiologic Catchment Area Study. While living and working in New Haven, Ted met his wife Lucy Potts, a family nurse practitioner; they married in May 1982 at a memorable backyard wedding in the pouring rain. As newlyweds, Ted and Lucy moved to Washington, DC, where Ted completed his Masters in health fitness management at American University. The couple then returned to Connecticut, where Ted worked at Union Carbide and then at The Hartford. In 1987, Ted and Lucy welcomed their daughter, Hannah, and then a son, Charles ("Charlie" --named for Ted and Lucy's late fathers) in 1989. In 1990, Ted moved with his family to Massachusetts to begin a role as the director of employee fitness for the GE Aircraft plant in Lynn. For 17 years, he supported employees and retirees with their health goals, taking immense pride in the programs the center offered. After leaving his role at GE, Ted continued in the field of corporate health promotion, next at Blue Cross Blue Shield, and then as a regional director for Interactive Health. Raised Jewish but religiously ambidextrous, Ted was an active member for many years at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn where he volunteered his time and leadership to church committees, and made many friends. Following the diagnosis of a rare cancer in 2012, Ted endured surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy treatments, significant mobility changes and physical pain while maintaining unparalleled dignity, perspective and humor. One of his signature moves was to get people to tell him about themselves rather than dwell on his own illness. Ted never forgot a birthday or anniversary—he had a great memory and was attentive to the personal details of his friends and family, always taking an active interest in the well-being and comfort of others. Ted was even-keeled and collected under pressure, resourceful and thoughtful, genuinely interested in hearing others' viewpoints on social and political topics. He placed great value on a strong work ethic in both himself and others. Ted was a tender and loving husband, a dedicated son and brother, and an invested, playful and affectionate father. Even as cancer threatened his mobility and hobbies, he maintained his love of sports and outdoor activities, travel, animals (most notably dogs and turtles), reading, and staying in close contact with many friends. Ted had a well-honed ability to maintain friendships across decades and long distance. Ted is survived by two brothers, Barry of Cana, VA, and Gerry of Watertown, CT, four nieces and one nephew and their spouses and children, his devoted wife Lucy, his son Charlie, and his daughter Hannah, along with Hannah's partner, Daniel, and their daughter Rosa, born in 2019. Becoming a grandfather in his last year of life was a particular joy for Ted, who always felt sadness that his own children had not had the opportunity to meet either of their grandfathers. With assistance from , Ted was cared for in his last months at home by his family. Before the rise of COVID-19 necessitated physical distancing, Ted received dozens of visitors from near and far who came wanting to spend time with him: reminiscing, playing music and reflecting together on his life and their friendships with him. A Memorial service celebrating Ted's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's honor can be made to My Brother's Table in Lynn, MA. http://www.mybrotherstable.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020