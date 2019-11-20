Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
McNEILL, Theodore K. Of Norton, formerly of West Roxbury, November 19, 2019. Loving father of Jennifer Coppinger and her husband Michael of West Roxbury, Joanna Bogie and her husband Robert of Dedham, Briana McNeill and her fiancé Francis Baker, both of Norton, and Tyler McNeill of Norton. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin, Dominic, Elana, and Lyla. Brother of Bruce McNeill of Brookline and Richard McNeill of West Roxbury. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
