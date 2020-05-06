|
|
SCHOLL, Theodore Melvin "Ted" Ted Scholl, 91, of Palm Beach FL and Wichita KS, passed away on May 2, 2020.Ted is survived by his daughter Frances and son-in-law Michael Bast of Brooklyn, NY, his grandchildren Morton Bast and her husband Brett Fischer, and Allison Bast of New York City, NY; his daughter Laura of Wichita, KS; his daughter Barbara of New York City, NY; his son Jerry and daughter-in-law Dominique and his grandson Olivier of Wichita, KS; his step-sister Margaret Marshall of Billerica MA; his step-daughter Jennifer Cook of St. Augustine Fl; and step-son Christopher Cook, his wife Denise and their children Christopher Jr., Elizabeth and Abigail of Billerica, MA. His wife Jean Marie Scholl predeceased him.Ted was born in Dorchester, MA to Fannie (Gordon) Scholl on January 13, 1929. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army Air Force during WWII. He worked as an engineer for multiple companies including Cummins Engine Corporation. He was co-owner of Marshall & Company and was president of Cambridge Institute for Computer Programing, and started a laser printing cartridge business. Ted was a lifetime student of golf, bridge, and was a connoisseur of classical music. In his later years, Jean and Ted moved to Florida where they were active members of their community. With the onset of Alzheimer's Disease, coupled with Jean's untimely death, Ted moved to Wichita to Chisholm Place, a special memory care facility.Private burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park. Virtual Shiva will be held in Wichita and Brooklyn. Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline MA, and the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2020