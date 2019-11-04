|
|
VOSS, Theodore N. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on November 1 following a long illness. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Effie Voss and is survived by his sister Sophia Enne Voss. His Funeral Services will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Massachusetts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to , P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate to benefit Parkinson's Research. To share a memory of Ted, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019