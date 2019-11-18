|
KASSERIS, Theodore P. Of Sudbury, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (Apessos) Kasseris. Loving father of Anastasia Mariolis & her husband Alexandros, Peter, Michael & his wife Anna and Maria Kasseris. Brother of Georgia, Ioanna, Dionysias, Ifigenia, Angeliki, and the late Michael, Demetri, and Nikolaos. Grandfather of Ioannis and Theodoros Mariolis. Son-in-law of Maria Apessos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21st, at 11 am, in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Visitation on Wednesday, November 20th, from 5-8 pm in the church. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sudbury, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019