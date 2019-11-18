Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave.
Watertown, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE KASSERIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE P. KASSERIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THEODORE P. KASSERIS Obituary
KASSERIS, Theodore P. Of Sudbury, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (Apessos) Kasseris. Loving father of Anastasia Mariolis & her husband Alexandros, Peter, Michael & his wife Anna and Maria Kasseris. Brother of Georgia, Ioanna, Dionysias, Ifigenia, Angeliki, and the late Michael, Demetri, and Nikolaos. Grandfather of Ioannis and Theodoros Mariolis. Son-in-law of Maria Apessos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21st, at 11 am, in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Visitation on Wednesday, November 20th, from 5-8 pm in the church. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sudbury, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THEODORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -