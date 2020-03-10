|
GREEN, Theodore R. "Ted" Passed quietly on March 5th. He was born in Geneva, New York, August 28, 1921, the son of the late Harold Clifton Green and Ruth Isabel Thomson. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Jinny) M. Green. He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Green) Madore of Naples, Florida and her husband James and their two children, Tara (Madore) Stewart of Sudbury, Massachusetts and James Madore of Dover, New Hampshire. He is also survived by their spouses David Stewart and Caitlin (McCarthy) Madore and three great-grandchildren, Archie, Mary and Eliza Stewart. Ted was a World War 2 Veteran. He served in the Navy on the USS Badger escorting supplies to the Allies in Europe. His experience was featured in the Naples Daily News, Veterans Day, 11/11/2016. He was honorably discharged in 1945. He was a Registered Professional Engineer specializing in design and implementation of heating and air conditioning in and around the Boston, Massachusetts area. He and Jinny moved to Naples in 1985. He spent many years volunteering. He was a boat captain, escorting visitors in and around the Naples Conservancy. He also taught navigation and performed other duties for the Naples based Coast Guard Power Squadron. But, his true love was guiding visitors through the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, registering over 500 volunteer hours. The animal life and the solitude of the swamp had a great appeal for him. Ted spent the last year and a half living at Harbor Chase in Naples, Florida. His friendly manner and sense of humor made him extremely popular with the staff and fellow residents. A Memorial Service and interment will be held for both Virginia and Theodore this spring in Needham, Massachusetts. For online condolences and donations, visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020