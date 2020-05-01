|
AZER, Theodore S. Age 89, formerly of Lynnfield and North Andover. Entered Eternal Rest April 29, 2020. Retired Pharmacist and former owner of Azer Drug Store, Chelsea. Devoted husband of the late Cynthia (Schweitzer) Azer. Beloved father of Terri & her late husband John Nickerson, Scott Azer and his partner Ildiko Van Rhijn, Charles Azer & his wife Elaine Miller, and daughter-in-law Becky (Azer) Alexander. Dear brother of Philip Azer. Longtime companion of Elaine Goodman. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Due to current health conditions, services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be donated to www.macovid19relieffund.org or www.templetiferetshalom.org Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020