WAYNE, Theodore S. "Ted," of Arlington, formerly of Watertown, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley T. (Tutun) Wayne. Loving father of Stephen M. Wayne and his wife Patti of Framingham and Marjorie L. Wayne of Belmont. Adored grandfather of Jared Wayne and Elyse Pierce and great-grandfather of Gavin and Cecilia Pierce. Dear brother of Barbara Portman, the late Ray Cohen and the late Beatrice Joseph. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Wayne-Keener Memorial Garden Fund at Beth El Temple Center, 2 Concord Ave., Belmont MA 02478 Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
